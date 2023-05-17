Gas prices fall

U.S., including California and Santa Barbara County, sees historic drop from one year ago

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Regular gas was sold for $4.899 a gallon Tuesday at the Chevron station on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, near Highway 101. Averages in Santa Barbara County, California and the U.S. are down $1 a gallon from one year ago, which an analyst says is a historic drop.

By TOM GANTERT

THE CENTER SQUARE MANAGING EDITOR

(The Center Square) — The United States is witnessing a historic drop in the price of gas at the pump, according to an industry analyst.

The American Automobile Association had the national average per gallon dropping from $4.48 a gallon a year ago to $3.53 Tuesday.

Patrick De Haan, an energy analyst with Gas Buddy, said on Twitter there were only four times in history when the U.S. experienced such a dramatic drop in gas prices.

He said the other times were the 2008-2009 recession ($3.04 Jan. 2008 to $1.79 Jan. 2009); when OPEC increased its production of oil in 2015 ($3.31 Jan. 2014 to $2.12 Jan. 2015), during the COVID pandemic in 2020 ($2.86 May 2019 to $1.87 May 2020) and now due to the war in Ukraine. Gas prices listed are from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

California’s prices remain above the national average, but there’s good news here as well. AAA reported the state’s average on Tuesday was $4.80 a gallon. That’s down from $5.98 one year ago.

On Tuesday, the average price in Santa Barbara County was $4.84 a gallon, down from $5.95 one year ago, according to AAA.

The price for regular gas begins at $4.459 a gallon at the 76 station at Fairview Avenue and Calle Real in Goleta. DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Gas sells for $4.519 a gallon at Fuel Depot at Fairview Avenue and Calle Real.

The News-Press found lower prices Tuesday at Goleta gas stations. The 76 station at Fairview Avenue and Calle Real was selling regular gas at $4.539 a gallon for customers paying with credit or debit cards and $4.459 a gallon for cash. Across Calle Real, Fuel Depot was selling regular gas to everyone for $4.519 a gallon.

Across Fairview Avenue from Fuel Depot, the Chevron station was a little higher Tuesday than the county’s average, at $4.899 a gallon.

The big news remains the $1 decrease from one year ago in Santa Barbara County, California and the rest of the nation.

Mr. De Haan, the Gas Buddy analyst, posted on Twitter: ” … the entire reason for the $1/gal drop is basically the worst fears after Russia’s invasion didn’t play out, plus economic headwinds limiting consumption…”.

Andrew Gross, energy analyst for AAA, said the oil market took an “overly negative” view of how the war would impact the oil market, and that’s why gas prices were so high a year ago.

“Now, they are, ‘Oh. Wait. Russian oil is still getting out,'” Mr. Gross said.

The trend of lower gas prices should continue, barring unforeseen circumstances, Mr. De Haan told The Center Square.

“That’s typical for summer,” he said. “A peak in price before the summer starts due to the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance, but once the transition is done and refineries are back, supply builds and prices ease.”

The next challenge will be the hurricane season, which starts in the middle of June and lasts until the end of September. Mr. Gross said that could have a big impact on the cost of gas going forward.

News-Press Managing Editor Dave Mason contributed to this report.