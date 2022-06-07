Gas prices hit new record highs to kick off week

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit another new record to kick off the week Monday, continuing a steady stream of record-breaking days.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is at $4.87, the highest ever. That’s more than a week of new record highs every day.

Just one month ago, the national average price was $4.28, a 59 cent increase in just one month. If that pace continues, the national average will surpass $5 per gallon by the end of the month.

California leads the nation with an average price of $6.341. In Santa Barbara County, the average is $6.278.

Indiana has now surpassed $5 per gallon, making it the 10th state to do so. All the other states are well over $4 per gallon and nearing that same $5 per gallon marker.

Nine other states are about a dime or less away from topping $5 per gallon.

The average price per gallon one year ago was $3.05 per gallon, when prices had already begun to rise. In early March of last year, the national average was $2.77.

Diesel gas is also at a record high $5.65.

News-Press Associate Editor Matt Smolensky contributed to this report.