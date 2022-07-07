Home Local Gas prices in Buellton
Gas prices in Buellton

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
Gas prices start around $5.86 a gallon Wednesday at the USA station on State Route 246 in Buellton. According to the American Automobile Association, the average in Santa Barbara County was $6.20 a gallon.
