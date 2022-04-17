Gas prices on Saturday

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSGas prices start at $5.579 a gallon Saturday at the Fuel Depot at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Calle Real in Goleta. The American Automobile Association reported Saturday that the California average was $5.708 a gallon. Santa Barbara County’s average was a bit higher at $5.813. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Hillside announces new director of nursing next post SB City Council to consider rent stabilization efforts Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.