Gas prices remain high in state and county

Prices remain higher in Santa Barbara County than they were a year ago, and that’s the story across California and the rest of the country. But prices have continued their roller coaster ride.

The national average on Wednesday was $3.922 a gallon, up from last week’s $3.831 a gallon and last month’s $3.1716 a gallon. One year ago, the national price was $3.279, according to the American Automobile Association.

California continues to have the most expensive gas in the country. According to AAA, the state’s average on Wednesday was $6.246 a gallon, slightly down from $6.425 a week ago but up from last month’s $5.405 a gallon. And one year ago, the average was $4.444 a gallon.

In Santa Barbara County, Wednesday’s average was $6.202 a gallon, down from $6.387 a week ago but still higher than last month’s $5.42 a gallon.

One year ago, the average was $4.383 a gallon.

The story was similar in Ventura County, where the average at the pumps Wednesday was $6.326 a gallon, down from last week’s $6.443 a gallon but still up from last month’s $5.406 a gallon. One year ago, the average there was $4.418 a gallon.

San Luis Obispo County continues to have a higher average than its neighbors to the south. The average Wednesday was $6.457 a gallon, and the comparisons to last week, month and year were similar to those for the rest of the Central Coast.

Analysts have blamed California’s high gas prices on refinery issues and a tight supply.

They’ve said an impact has been caused by planned and unplanned maintenance at refineries, which are currently in their “turnaround season” when they’re taken offline for inspection and maintenance.

