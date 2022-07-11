Gas prices slowly coming down in Santa Barbara County and nationwide

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSAt left, Current gas prices are displayed at the 76 gas station on the corner of Fairview Avenue and Calle Real in Goleta on Sunday. Prices of a Fuel Depot gas station across the street can also be seen. In the center, people fuel their vehicles at the Fuel Depot station off State Street and La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara. At right, gas prices are displayed at the Shell gas station off State Street and Calle Palo Colorado in Santa Barbara. Gas prices are continuing the fall since their peak earlier in the year, with the average price in California sitting at $6.10. The average gas price in Santa Barbara County sits a little higher at $6.13, while the national average has receded to $4.68. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post New City Hall Hours next post Weekly washing of State St. promenade to begin Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.