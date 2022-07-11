Home Local Gas prices slowly coming down in Santa Barbara County and nationwide
Gas prices slowly coming down in Santa Barbara County and nationwide

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
At left, Current gas prices are displayed at the 76 gas station on the corner of Fairview Avenue and Calle Real in Goleta on Sunday. Prices of a Fuel Depot gas station across the street can also be seen. In the center, people fuel their vehicles at the Fuel Depot station off State Street and La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara. At right, gas prices are displayed at the Shell gas station off State Street and Calle Palo Colorado in Santa 
Barbara. Gas prices are continuing the fall since their peak earlier in the year, with the average price in California sitting at $6.10. The average gas price in Santa Barbara County sits a little higher at $6.13, while the national average
has receded to $4.68.
