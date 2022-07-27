Home Local Gas prices still declining
Gas prices still declining

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
Gas prices continue to fall in Santa Barbara County, as shown by these prices Tuesday at the 76 station on Fairview Avenue in Goleta. The average for the county was $5.78 a gallon, down from $5.91 on July 19, according to the American Automobile Association. In June, the average in the county was $6.30 a gallon, but one year ago, the average
was $4.31 a gallon.
