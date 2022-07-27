Gas prices still declining

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSGas prices continue to fall in Santa Barbara County, as shown by these prices Tuesday at the 76 station on Fairview Avenue in Goleta. The average for the county was $5.78 a gallon, down from $5.91 on July 19, according to the American Automobile Association. In June, the average in the county was $6.30 a gallon, but one year ago, the average was $4.31 a gallon. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post County Board of Education to fill seat left empty by MacDougall’s resignation next post Gov. Newsom says federal denial of two gaming compacts threatens tribal economies Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.