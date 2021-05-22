GASKIN, ROY

A third generation Californian Roy was born to Roy and Marcelene Gaskin in San Jose on May 15, 1926. Roy’s father wrote life insurance policies for Lincoln Life. His mother was a schoolteacher born in Columbia Hill, California. His youth was spent at the family ranch in nearby Gilroy, and at Capitola beach with his cousin Karl.

Roy served two years in the Navy in World War II in the South Pacific. He was later called into the Marine Corps at the beginning of the Korean conflict. As a first lieutenant he taught gunnery at Camp Pendleton, then served as a captain in the inactive reserve.

After his military service Roy attended Stanford University where he participated on the wrestling team. He graduated in 1949 with a major in economics and a minor in History from Stanford University. He also completed several American Institute of Banking courses. He joined Bank of America in 1951 on a special training program at UCLA executive program on a Bank of American -Giannini Foundation award.

Roy initially served as manager for three Los Angeles area branch operations. He then moved to the B of A headquarters staff in 1954, where he specialized in supervising commercial loan activities. He served a dozen years with B of A in Los Angeles, then in Santa Barbara where he was assigned to their main office as regional Vice President. In 1963 Santa Barbara became his home.

Roy joined the Bank of California in 1964 as senior loan officer and Vice President, commuting to Los Angeles to help organize 15 new, independent banks. After commuting for a year, Roy was named a vice president Santa Barbara National Bank. In 1967 he won “thesis with distinction” honors for his studies at the Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University, Dallas. In 1968 Roy joined the main office of the Crocker-Citizens National Bank as vice president and assistant manager.

His move with Crocker Bank to Stockton is where he met and married his wife, Myrna.

Roy continued his education throughout his life with Post Graduate work at Wharton School of Business and Harvard. In 1975 Roy and Myrna moved back to Santa Barbara to help open a new bank: Bank of Montecito, now known as Montecito Bank & Trust. He later became Vice President, Private Banking Division, with Santa Barbara Bank and Trust in their wealth management division, before retiring in 2008.

In the final years of his life, he continued as a trustee of the Henry W. Bull Foundation.

Roy appreciated the opportunity of being asked to help and was always an active volunteer in his community beginning as a Community Chest worker and Red Cross worker. Among his many charitable activities were Santa Barbara County Heart Association and chairman of the Heart Fund; County Savings Bonds Advisory Committee for the Treasury Department; Board of Directors at Casa Dorinda; Past President and Director, Lifetime Honorary Trustee of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation; Past Director, Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary for Santa Barbara County Employees Retirement association: Past Director Santa Barbara Reginal Health Authority; Past Director Easy Lift Transportation; Past Director and first President Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Council; Past Director Casa Del Herrero; advisory board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara; Treasurer, Home Owners’ Defense Fund; member, Honorary Member Friendship Center.

When he was not working or volunteering, Roy was always playing. He was an avid reader, golfer and traveler; Rancheros Visitadores guest and Maverick; piloted planes; played dominos.

Roy was a generous man who loved his extended family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Gaskin; his son James Patrick Gaskin, wife Christine, and their family Austin Schneider, Taylor Schneider, Chelsea Schneider and Guiherme Barreiro of Dallas, Bjorn and Barbara Schneider, Benson, Bea, Brooke Schneider of New York.

Roy is also survived by his daughter Marcelene Ide, her husband Thomas, and his grandson Michael Ide of Santa Cruz; his sister-in-law Sharon Dunn of Ventura; and Nita Vail of Sacramento.

Many thanks to the wonderful and skilled caregivers who made Roy comfortable in his home.

Family, friends, and colleagues will gather at Birnam Wood Country Club to celebrate Roy’s life when Covid conditions allow. Roy’s family ask that any remembrance be sent to Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation or VNA Health.

Think of stepping on shore and finding it Heaven,

Of taking hold of a hand and finding it God’s,

Of breathing new air, and finding it celestial air,

Of feeling invigorated and finding it immortality,

Of passing from storm and tempest to an unbroken calm,

Of waking up and find it Home.

Anonymous