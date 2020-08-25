GASTON, Nancy

Nancy passed away on August 16, 2020 in Simi Valley where she had been in care for continuing health problems for over a year. She was the daughter of Samuel J. Gaston and Edna (Donager) Gaston, both deceased. She was born in 1948 in Long Beach, CA. She received a BA in Sociology from CSU Long Beach. She was the baby of a large extended family, the apple of her grandmother’s eye, and was known as “Little Nance” long into adulthood.

Nancy worked 40 years for Planned Parenthood, 30 in Ithaca NY and 10 in Santa Barbara, in office and human resources management. She had a strong commitment to PP and social justice causes. She was valued as a loyal friend by many. She had a terrific sense of humor and had the ability to find humor in most situations in life. She particularly liked “silly” things. She was easy going and known for her many thoughtful actions. She was especially close to her mother for whom she was caregiver for many years. Her passing will be mourned by the many friends and family who loved her. She is survived by her only sister, Meryle Gaston, of Goleta.