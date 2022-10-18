Gastroenterologist to discuss colon, rectal cancers

LOMPOC — Dr. Rahim Raoufi, a Lompoc gastroenterologist, will discuss guidelines and screenings for colon cancer and rectal cancers during a free talk Wednesday.

Dr. Raoufi will speak at 6 p.m. in the Ocean’s Seven Café at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

Dr. Raoufi will answer audience’s questions and plans to discuss:

— How to prepare for a colon screening.

— Early warning signs.

— Risk factors for colon and rectal cancers.

—Treatment options.

His speech is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Lecture series.

Dr. Raoufi began his practice in Lompoc in 2012. He is a graduate of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in Iran and completed a family practice residency at East Tennessee State University and an internal medicine residency at the UC San Francisco campus in Fresno.

— Dave Mason