Gateway to the past

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Chumash Painted Cave Historic Park, which includes a small cave featuring preserved Chumash people rock art within the cave. It is one of the smallest state parks in California. The stairway leading up to the cave, as seen on Saturday. A sign explains the historical significance of the art inside the cave, considered a “tangible connection that ties us to our ancestors,” it reads. Art on sandstone attributed to the Chumash people is seen inside the small cave, which is protected by an iron gate. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Mitchell White News-Press Staff Writer previous post Now playing next post New California state laws take effect Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.