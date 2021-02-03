Gaucho basketball games canceled

UCSB’s home basketball games against Long Beach State on Friday and Saturday have been officially canceled, Gaucho coach Joe Pasternack said on Tuesday.

Long Beach’s two-game series against UC San Diego last weekend was canceled after contact tracing identified a member of its program as having been exposed to the coronavirus.

All the team’s players and coaches have tested negative this week for COVID-19, opening the possibility that this weekend’s games at UCSB could be played. The school’s health department, however, had not yet approved a return to play by Tuesday, prompting athletic department officials to officially cancel the games.

A UCSB official said the Gauchos would not try to schedule replacement games against a non-conference opponent.

