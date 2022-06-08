Gaucho centerfielder part of All-Regional Team

Stanford Athletics has announced the All-Regional Team from this past weekend’s Stanford Regional as selected by the media.

Earning his first ever postseason honor was centerfielder Nick Vogt of the No. 20-ranked UCSB baseball team.

Vogt was terrific at the regional on both sides of the ballmaking, with great plays in the outfield and coming up big at the plate.

The sophomore went 4-for-13 (.308) with two home runs, a double, four runs and four RBI. He led the Gauchos with a .846 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.203.

In the regional opener vs. No. 13 Texas State, he drove in the first run of the weekend with an RBI double and later that evening crushed a solo homer to make it a one-run game.

He went yard again in the final game of the season with a two-run shot against No. 2 Stanford to give his team an early lead.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com