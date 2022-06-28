Gaucho swim teams get selected for CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s swim teams were both selected for the Scholar All-America Team for the Spring 2022 semester, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced Monday.

A total of 731 teams from 441 institutions were selected to the Scholar All-America Team on the basis of their Spring 2022 grade point averages. The Gaucho women excelled with a collective 3.59 GPA, as did the men who averaged a 3.32 as a team. A total of 17,845 student-athletes from Divisions I-III were represented on the team.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

