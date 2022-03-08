Gauchos beat TCU in women’s tennis

The No. 29 UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team beat TCU 5-2 Sunday afternoon to finish off a 2-0 trip to Texas. The win is the Gauchos’ (8-5) seventh in their last eight matches.

Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko opened things up with a 6-3 win in the number one doubles matchup, beating Aleksa Cveticanin and Stevie Kennedy.

Kira Reuter and Amelia Honer then secured the doubles point for Santa Barbara, beating Mercedes Aristegui and Isabel Pascual 6-3 on court two.

In singles, court four finished first and saw Honer beat Stevie Kennedy 6-1, 6-0.

TCU made it 2-1 as Alisa Soloveva beat Khatamova 6-3, 6-4 on court one.

The Gauchos ensured a victory with a pair of wins on courts five and three. On five, Filippa Bruu-Syversen beat Jade Otway 7-5, 6-4 and on three, Camille Kiss clinched the match with a back-and-forth 6-0, 3-6, 6-2 triumph.

The Horned Frogs picked up another point as Isabel Pascual beat Kira Reuter 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (10-5).

Finally, Elizaveta Volodko bested Mercedes Aristegui 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 for the Gauchos’ fifth and final point.

Santa Barbara has some time off from competitions before returning to action as they travel north to take on Stanford on March 22nd at 12:00 P.M.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

