Gauchos blank Davis for second consecutive shutout

The No. 57 UCSB men’s tennis team shut out UC Davis 4-0 Friday afternoon at the Arnhold Tennis Center for the team’s seventh win in their last eight matches. That stretch includes four shutouts and the win over the Aggies was the second in a row. The victory brings the Gauchos to 13-5 on the season and 2-1 against Big West opponents.

The doubles duo of Phillip Jordan and Victor Krustev, playing together for the second match in a row and second time this season, defeated Brett Brinkman and Andras Necz 6-1 on court one.

Gianluca Brunkow and Stefano Tsorotiotis then clinched the doubles point for Santa Barbara with a 6-2 win on court three over Coleton Hootman and Mitchell Davis.

Moving into singles, UCSB took wins on courts four and five to put them on the verge of clinching the match. On four, Brunkow, playing on court four for the first time in his collegiate career, beat Cory Pham 6-3, 6-1. Alejandro Vedri earned his second court five win of the season with a 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Hootman.

Newcomer Pierre Boullenger clinched the match for the Gauchos on court six. After winning the first set 6-4, Boullenger led 4-2 in the second set before his opponent Abhi Eedara evened things up at 6-6. Boullenger was able to win the second set tiebreaker 7-5 to close out the match.

The Gauchos will have a Sunday tilt with No. 74 UC Irvine at 1 p.m. in what will be their last home match of the season.

