Gauchos break record for all-academic team

The Big West Conference has released its 2022 Spring All-Academic Team, a list which saw 91 UCSB student-athletes qualify for the honor.

That’s a school record for UCSB.

This is the second consecutive year that the Gauchos have set a new spring standard, as they just barely topped their previous record of 90 honorees in 2021.

A total of 739 Big West student-athletes were recognized for their athletic and academic excellence, with UCSB’s 91 student-athletes finishing second only to UC San Diego’s 92.

The Gaucho track and field teams led the way, with 22 men and 19 women making the team. UCSB baseball followed with 17, while men’s volleyball contributed nine and softball had eight. Rounding out the list were women’s water polo (5), men’s golf (5), men’s tennis (3) and women’s tennis (3).

To qualify for the Academic All-Conference honor, a student-athlete must:

— Carry a minimum 3.00 cumulative institutional grade point average.

— Have one full academic year at the member institution prior to the season for which the award is being received.

— Compete in at least 50% of the institution’s contests in the student-athlete’s respective sport.

— Michael Jorgenson, UCSB sports writer