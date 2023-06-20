Gauchos celebrate graduation

UCSB holds commencements over the weekend

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A graduating UCSB senior cheers at the College of Letters and Sciences commencement Saturday morning.

Thousands of Gauchos graduated this weekend during UCSB’s commencement ceremonies.

Friends and family descended on the university this past weekend as students lined up in their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas.

A new UCSB graduate walks triumphantly at Commencement.

“Congratulations. You have demonstrated to us just how special you are. You have inspired us,” Chancellor Henry Yang told the graduates of the College of Letters and Science on Saturday. “Be proud to say you are a graduate of UC Santa Barbara.”

All five of the College of Letters and Science graduation ceremonies, as well as the Graduation Division and College of Engineering, were held at the Commencement Green lawn. The lawn runs alongside the university lagoon, where impatient students and excited family members packed in to cheer along their graduates.

UCSB graduates and their supporters gather Saturday morning on Commencement Green Lawn.

“Now we celebrate the end of one chapter in our stories and turn the page to begin a new one,” said student speaker Kacie Hanke. “Carrying the responsibility of sharing a piece of what we learned.”

The graduating class of 2023 also had the unique struggle of handling university during the pandemic. They attended classes on Zoom, and faced isolation and quarantines. Many international students were unable to visit family due to travel restrictions.

A new UCSB graduate is all smiles at commencement.

Students celebrate their graduation from UCSB.

“The same strength and commitment that have helped you overcome these challenges will help you as you embark on your next chapter,” Dr. Yang said about the pandemic.

For over an hour after the various speeches, students streamed across the stage as names were called in quick succession. Hundreds walked across the podium, giving a quick wave or a peace sign to the crowd and their supporters, as those still sitting gave out shouts and screams to the different names called.

Finally, the black caps were thrown into the air under the blue sky. Graduates jumped, high-fived and danced together as they were finally confirmed to be moving on.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com