Gauchos clinch share of men’s tennis regular season title with win over Cal Poly

The No. 56 UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team shut out No. 55 Cal Poly 4-0 Saturday morning at the Mustang Tennis Complex. The win tied the Gauchos (16-5, 5-1) for first place in the Big West with the Mustangs, meaning the teams will split the regular season trophy. No. 72 Hawaii, who handed Santa Barbara their only conference loss of the season on Mar. 27, would also be tied for first with a win over UC Irvine tomorrow. UCSB finished the regular season on a five-match win streak, shutting out opponents in each match, and also won 10 of their last 11 matches.

The Gauchos were in a hole after Kai Brady and Pablo Masjuan fell 6-0 to Hendrik Inno and Joe Leather on court two.

Phillip Jordan and Victor Krustev evened things up at one win apiece, beating Colter Smith and Bastiaan Weststrate 6-1 on court one.

Stefano Tsorotiotis and Gianluca Brunkow clinched the doubles point for Santa Barbara with a 6-3 win on court three.

Brunkow, playing on court six, earned another point for the Gauchos in singles, defeating Ben Keyser 6-2, 6-0.

UCSB was on the verge of clinching the match thanks to a 7-5, 6-2 win by Brady over Weststrate on court five.

Captain Alejandro Vedri took down Fernando Fonseca 7-5, 6-3 on court four to seal the win and a share of the regular season championship.

The Gauchos next head to the Big West Championship tournament from April 29 through May 1 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com