Gauchos close out UCSB Invite with several strong performances

The UCSB Invite continued on the Pauley Track, with the Gauchos running their final laps and making their finishing marks on Friday evening. The Gauchos would finish off with various sprint and distance events as well as competitive throws and jumps.

Junior Chase Tarr would dominate in the javelin, throwing an astounding 64.73m on his third attempt.

In a trifecta of events, junior Gabriela Sanchez would place second in the discus, shot put and hammer throw.

Junior Graham Michiels would take the high jump with a final mark of 6’08.50.”

Sophomore Brendan Fong would complete a single lap in 48.65 to place first in the 400m.

In the 100m dash, the other sophomore Justin Fong would place similarly, crossing the finish line in an amazing 10.93 for a photo finish.

Towards the end of the night, sophomore Lauren made it to the stand in the 5000m, coming in third with a time of 17:09.45.

The Gauchos were the primary competitors for the men’s 3000m steeplechase with senior Nick Randazzo taking first place with a time of 9:04.22.

The men and women’s track teams will take on the Aztec Invite in a two-day competition starting Friday, March 25 at the San Diego State Track.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

