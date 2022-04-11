Gauchos earn two shutouts in final home tennis matches

The UCSB women’s tennis team beat both UC Riverside and CSU Northridge 4-0 in a Saturday doubleheader at the Arnhold Tennis Center. The matches, the final two at home this season, marked the Gauchos’ (13-6, 5-0) third and fourth consecutive victories and the team has won eight of their last nine.

Match 1

Against Riverside, UCSB wrapped things up quickly. In doubles, Camille Kiss and Marta Gonzalez Ballbe blanked Natalie Shamma and Niki Shahbazi 6-0 on court two.

The No. 83-ranked duo of Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko clinched the doubles point for Santa Barbara with a 6-2 win over Mahli Silpachai and Hanh Pham on court one.

Amelia Honer completed a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory over Serina Saltzen on court four before Priscila Janikian beat Niki Shahbazi 6-1, 6-1 on court five for her second dual match singles victory of the season.

No. 76 Khatamova finished off the Highlanders with a 6-3, 6-1 defeat of Silpachai on court one.

Match 2

The Gauchos won their second doubles point of the day against the Matadors. Kiss and Gonzalez Ballbe once again dominated on court two, winning 6-1 against Ekaterina Repina and Sasha Turchak.

This time it was Janikian and Honer who clinched the doubles point, with a 6-2 defeat of Jenna Dorian and Yuliia Zhytelna on court three.

Moving on to singles, Kiss commanded court three where she beat Ana Fraile Toboso 6-1, 6-0.

Honer collected her second singles win of the day, beating Turchak 6-2, 6-0 on court four.

Finally, Volodko clinched Santa Barbara’s fourth point on court two with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Jolene Coetzee.

The Gauchos finish the season on a four game road trip, beginning with a 1:00 P.M. matchup with UC San Diego on Friday.

