Gauchos fall to NDSU in softball, lead 9-6 over Utah State in postponed game

The UCSB softball team began the Campus Diamond Kickoff on Friday, falling to North Dakota State 17-2 in the Gauchos’ first game of the day at its home field.

UCSB led 9-6 in its second game against Utah State before it was postponed due to darkness heading into the seventh inning.

UCSB vs. UTAH STATE

The Gauchos (0-2) came out swinging in their game against the Aggies (0-1). UCSB racked up eight hits before even a single out was on the board, jumping out to an 8-0 lead through one inning.

Second baseman Maci Fines led off with a single down the right field line. Left fielder Ashley Donaldson followed with a big double into left field to open the scoring.

Soon after, first baseman Rayna Cohen hit a two RBI single, scoring runs from Donaldson and shortstop Madelyn McNally.

Following an early pitching change, right fielder Ally Nodohara hit a three-run blast over the right field wall, bringing the score to 6-0. It was the first home run of the season for the Gauchos, coming from the player who led them in 2021 with three homers.

On the following two at bats, Daryn Siegel doubled to right center and Korie Thomas singled, making the Gauchos 8-for-8 to start the game.

The Aggies finally picked up an out on Tyler Goldstein’s first plate appearance, which still resulted in a Gaucho run as she hit a sacrifice fly deep into center field, allowing Siegel to make it home from third. Thomas would cap the explosive opening inning at 8-0, scoring on another double, this time coming from Fines.

Over the next five innings, the Aggies inched their way back into the game. They scored a run in both the second and third innings and added two in the fifth and sixth. The Gauchos added another run from Donaldson on an RBI double by McNally in the bottom of the sixth before the game was postponed due to darkness.

UCSB VS. NORTH DAKOTA STATE

In their first game of the day, the Gauchos struck first in the opening inning. Thies recorded her first RBI of the year, scoring a run from Fines who reached with a leadoff double down the right field line.

UCSB held the Bisons (2-0) without a hit until the third inning, when the visitors hit a triple to tie the score at 1-1. NDSU scored five more runs in the top of the fourth and exploded for 11 in the sixth.

Fines picked up an RBI of her own in the fifth inning, bringing in a run from Donaldson. However, the Gauchos were shut out the following inning, ending the game in six.

