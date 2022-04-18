Gauchos fall to UCD in women’s water polo finale

The No. 17 UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team traveled to No. 11 UC Davis for its regular season finale on Saturday and was defeated by the Aggies 11-7.

UCSB was led in scoring by freshman utility Annie Kuester, who scored two goals for the first time during conference play and the seventh time this year.

Redshirt freshman attacker Leigh Lyter scored for a team-leading fourth straight game. She now owns the team-lead in goals for the year with 41.

Caitlyn Snyder had three assists to lead all players, giving her a Gaucho-best 47 for the year. It was the sixth time this season she has had at least three helpers.

The Gauchos will take the No. 6 seed into next week’s Big West Tournament, where they will face No. 3 Long Beach State on Thursday, April 21 at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex in Hawaii.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

