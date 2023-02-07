Gauchos finish ninth at Triton Invite with win over UC Davis

The 16th-ranked UCSB women’s water polo team ended their run at this weekend’s Triton Invitational with a solid victory against UC Davis to finish ninth overall. In another tight match, the Gauchos sent a message to the Aggies and the Big West: they won’t be brought down easily.

Sunday’s victory earned UCSB a second ninth-place finish in as many Triton Invitationals, and improves their record to 11-3 as they move closer to conference play in The Big West.

Once again, a myriad of Gauchos took offensive initiative in order to secure Sunday’s victory over UC Davis. Six players managed to notch a goal each across the board, while the team at large was able to hold off the Aggies defensively. UCSB held their own in the first quarter, but managed to garner momentum and bare their teeth in the second quarter, securing a two-goal lead over UC Davis which they extended to a three-goal lead in the third. Despite a comeback attempt from the Aggies as the clock began to dwindle, the Gauchos held down the fort and ended their tournament run on a victorious note.

The Gauchos are set to hit the road again at the end of the month for the Barbara Kalbus Invitational, hosted by UC Irvine. The tournament is set to kick off on Friday, Feb. 24, and run until Sunday the Feb. 26. Match times are still to be announced.

Eric Boose writes about sports for UCSB.

