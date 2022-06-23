Gauchos makes recruiting classes list

Tennis Recruiting Network recently released its Top-25 Mid Major Recruiting Classes, ranking UCSB’s 2022 class No. 6 among DI mid-major programs. The class consists solely of one future Gaucho: Calissa Dellabarca.

Dellabarca is a Santa Barbara native who will be making her return to California after playing her high school years at Sandia Prep in Albuquerque, N.M. As a young player, she attended UCSB matches at the old Rob Gym courts and will now have a chance to make her debut in blue and gold at Arnhold Tennis Center.

According to Tennis Recruiting Network, Dellabarca is a blue-chip recruit who ranked 12th in the nation in her class during the 2021 season and is currently ranked as the No. 1 player in New Mexico.

The Gauchos are the only Big West program to make the list and are one of just three West Coast programs joining Pepperdine (No. 2) and Fresno State (No. 14).

— Daniel Moebus-Bowles, UCSB sports writer