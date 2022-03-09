Gauchos men’s tennis takes down Florida Atlantic for fourth straight win

The No. 55 UCSB men’s tennis team beat No. 54 Florida Atlantic 4-2 Monday afternoon, earning their fourth straight victory and third in the last four days.

FAU jumped out to an early lead as Kevin Huempfner and Filip Krolo beat Stefano Tsorotiotis and Alejandro Vedri 6-1 in the number two doubles matchup.

Santa Barbara evened it up with a 6-3 win by Gianluca Brunkow and Pablo Masjuan on court three.

All eyes turned to court one where Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady battled with Carles Sarrio and Hunter Robbins. Jordan and Brady led 5-3, but Sarrio and Robbins came back to even things up at 5-5. The Gauchos’ duo got the momentum back, winning the last two games to win the match 7-5 and secure the doubles point.

The singles portion of the match was also closely contested. Court three was the first matchup to end as Alvaro Fernandez Horta evened the match at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Tsorotiotis.

Jordan regained the lead for Santa Barbara beating Huempfner 6-0, 6-3 in the top singles matchup.

Sarrio tied it back up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Masjuan on court two.

Victor Krustev beat Gerard Escandell 6-2, 6-2 on court four to put the Gauchos on the brink of clinching.

Brunkow was engaged in a clash with Nicolas Jadoun on court five and came out on top, winning 7-5, 7-5 and securing the victory for Santa Barbara.

The Gauchos will have to wait to build on their four-match winning streak, as they don’t play again until they take on Dartmouth at 12:00 P.M. on March 22nd.

