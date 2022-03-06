Gauchos stumble at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate Tournament

The UCSB Men’s Golf team struggled at Wyoming’s Desert Intercollegiate Tournament this week playing against a field of tough opponents. The Gauchos finished 19th out of 20 teams.

UCSB turned in a card of 299-300-303 for a team total of 902 (+38).

Johnny Bush was the top Gaucho enjoying a solid second round and totaling 75-71-73 for a 219 (+3) on the tournament, which was good for T-35th.

Blake McGovern was next, finishing T-66th carding rounds of 76-75-73 for a 224 (+8).

UCSB’s next tournament, the UC San Diego Invitational, is set for March 21-22 down in La Costa, Calif. at the La Costa Country Club.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

