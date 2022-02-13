Gauchos take down San Diego State in men’s tennis

Phillip Jordan won both his singles and doubles matchups, leading the UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team (4-2) to a 4-2 home win over San Diego State Friday afternoon.

Jordan, along with doubles partner Kai Brady, won his court one doubles match 6-2, then defeated the Aztec’s Johannes Seeman 6-2, 6-2.

In addition to Jordan and Brady’s win on court one, Pablo Masjuan and Gianluca Brunkow earned a 6-2 victory of their own on three to secure the doubles point for Santa Barbara.

The Gauchos had three wins in the singles portion, including Jordan’s on court one.

On court six, Brunkow beat Judson Blair 6-3, 6-0, while Masjuan clinched the match for UCSB with a back-and-forth 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win on court four.

San Diego State had two singles wins of their own, with Joe Tyler besting Stefano Tsorotiotis 6-2, 6-2 on court two and Victor Castro taking down Victor Krustev 7-6(6), 6-3 in the number three matchup.

Brady’s singles match on court five went unfinished but was tied at one game apiece in the third set.

The Gauchos will head south today to take on University of San Diego at noon.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

