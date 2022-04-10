Gauchos take second on both sides at Long Beach’s Challenge Cup

It was two second-place finishes for the Gauchos for Friday afternoon as UCSB men’s and women’s track teams won a number of events at the Challenge Cup at Jack Rose Track. The men tallied 165 points and the women collected 156.

Brendan Fong and Deonne McCrary got it done in the 400m dash as Fong took first with a time of 47.87 and McCrary crossed a stride later at 48.10 to take third.

Beau Bordelon paced a field of seven runners in the 3000m run, crossing with a time of 8:36.44.

Tyler Holl had a good 110 hurdles earning some points for the team with a fourth-place finish of 14.71.

Jared Freeman stayed hot in the hammer taking fourth with a toss of 60.04m.

Josh Godfrey took fourth as well with a long jump of 7.15m.

Glenn Mbamo (14.85m) and Anthony Victa (14.69m) went one and two in the triple jump.

Lauren Gerhart was quick in the 800m, finishing second with a time of 2:11.09.

Jessica Boyd clocked a 100m dash of 12.19 to score some points for her team with a sixth-place finish.

Amanda Spear sent a toss of 53.05m in the hammer to take second and right behind her with a toss of 51.27m was Gabby Sanchez.

Sanchez would also win the discus (48.99m) and take third in the shot put (13.68m)

Emma Barthel leaped past the field in the long jump with a top mark of 5.75m.

Abigail Monti paced the 400m hurdle race, beating her seed time by more than half a second at 1:02.91.

The javelin went to Kendall Martin who went a full 1.71 meters longer than the next competitor with a toss of 39.98m.

“Another solid team effort,” Director Cody Fleming said. “Today I was impressed with our sprint group. Particularly with our men’s 4x100m relay. Those men are chipping away at that record and you can see their work and more importantly chemistry paying off. [Fong] is coming into his own as a team leader and seeing him out that 400m effort out there today had to feel good for him. He earned that this off season.”

Next on the schedule is the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific. Multis are set for Wednesday and the single events will take place on Thursday. Some Gauchos will also attend the Mt. Sac Relays on Thursday in Walnu.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com