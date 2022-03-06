UCSB women’s tennis wins over Texas Tech

The No. 29 UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team earned two big singles victories over ranked opponents on their way to a 5-2 win over No. 34 Texas Tech on Friday afternoon. Shakhnoza Khatamova and Camille Kiss beat the No. 16 and No. 62 singles players, respectively as the Gauchos (7-5) won the sixth out of their last seven matches.

The Gauchos snatched the doubles point, winning on courts one and two. On court one, Shakhnoza Khatamova and Elizaveta Volodko downed Margarita Skriabina and Cristina Tiglea 6-2 and Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter bested Kailey Evans and Metka Komac 6-4 on court two.

Moving onto singles, Khatamova earned a huge win, dominating No. 16 Skriabina 6-1, 6-1.

The Lady Raiders made it 2-1 when Tiglea beat Reuter 6-3, 6-3 in the number six matchup.

Volodko put Santa Barbara on the verge of clinching the match with a 6-1, 7-6(2) win on court two to make it 3-1.

Honer secured the win, beating Kailey Evans 6-0, 7-5 in the number four slot.

Camille Kiss also beat a ranked opponent, coming back to beat No. 62 Avelina Sayfetdinova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Texas Tech wrapped up the match by earning their second point, as Metka Komac defeated Filippa Bruu-Syversen 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The Gauchos remain in Texas to face TCU Sunday at 9:30 A.M. PST.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com