Gauchos tennis shut out BYU to open four-match homestand

The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team earned a 4-0 shutout win over BYU Friday afternoon at the Arnhold Tennis Center. The win is the third in the last four matches four the Gauchos (8-4), who have only allowed two points in that span.

Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady earned a quick 6-1 doubles win over Jack Barnett and Tennyson Whiting on court one to open the match. Pablo Masjuan and Gianluca Brunkow then secured the doubles point for Santa Barbara with a 7-5 win against Matheus Ferreira Leite.

In singles, Stefano Tsorotiotis handedly defeated Ferreira Leite on court three, winning 6-2, 6-1, making it 2-1 in favor of the Gauchos.

The next matchup to finish was court six where Alejandro Vedri took down Alex Lin 6-1, 6-2.

The match wrapped up when Phillip Jordan clinched Santa Barbara’s fourth point with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jack Barnett on court one.

The Gauchos are back in action tomorrow, taking on Santa Clara at 1:00 P.M. at the Arnhold Tennis Center.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com