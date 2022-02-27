Gauchos top Providence 5-2 in softball

The UCSB softball team got back in the win column Friday with a 5-2 victory over Providence on day two of the 2022 Gaucho Classic.

The Gauchos (3-10) made it back-to-back games with double-digit hits for the first time this season, racking up 10 from seven different players. Defensively, they gave up just five hits to the Friars (4-3), finishing with their largest advantage in the hit department so far this year.

Shortstop Madelyn McNally was one of three Gauchos with two hits. She also had a team-high two RBI, one of which came in the first inning. After leadoff batter Maci Fines set the tone with a triple down the right field line, McNally started her day with an RBI single up the middle to open the scoring.

UCSB would extend to a 4-1 lead with three more runs over the following two innings. In the bottom of the second, left fielder Chloe Stewart doubled to left center and made it home on another low, driven RBI single from McNally which cut through the middle of the Providence defense. Right fielder Ally Nodohara added an RBI sacrifice fly on the next at bat as Fines crossed home plate for the second time.

In the third, Korie Thomas reached on a single before Nayah Pola brought her home from first with a double into center field, making it a 4-1 game.

Thomas would be responsible for UCSB’s final run of the game in the fifth inning, singling up the middle to bring pinch runner Lauren Lewis home from second base.

Sophomore Cameryn Snyder (3-4) held the Friar offense to just five hits and two runs while pitching all seven innings. She gave up four walks and struck out eight batters, giving her a season-low 2.0 ERA.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com