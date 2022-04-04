Gauchos win several events at Vince O’Boyle Track and Field Classic

The men took third and the women took fifth this weekend as the UCSB Track and Field team competed at UC Irvine’s Vince O’Boyle Track and Field Classic.

Men’s team

Ryan Spear took home the 100m dash title with a time of 10.89 and Brendan Fong was a stride behind in third with a time of 10.97.

Deonne McCrary topped the 400m dash, crossing the line at 48.98.

Travis Bryson (3:54.13) took second in the 1500m and Beau Bordelon (3:54.13) took fourth.

Graham Michiels took fourth in the high jump with a leap of 1.98m.

Anthony Victa won the triple jump with a best mark of 14.17m.

The Trimble bros topped the hammer throw with Jackson winning the event with a 52.66m mark and Anthony taking second at 52.23m.

Women’s Team

McKenna Bradley came in fourth in the 800m, recording a time of 2:16.79.

Shay Hawkes took second in the high jump with a best jump of 1.65m.

Gabby Sanchez was back at it in the throws, taking second in the shot put (12.79m) and the discus (47.54m), and placing third in the hammer (49.48m). Amanda Spear took home the discus title with a toss of 48.77m and Saloni Khandhadia placed fourth with a mark of 44.37m. Spear also got it done in the hammer, taking second with a throw of 50.34m.

Next on the schedule is the Challenge Cup Classic in Long Beach. Day one is set for Thursday.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com

Randazzo Makes History in 10K at Stanford Invite

While the bulk of the UCSB men’s and women’s track and field team headed down to UC Irvine this weekend, seniors Nick Randazzo and Brian Schulz headed north to compete in the 10,000-meter run at the Stanford Invitational.

Randazzo once again etched his name in the Gaucho history books, running the program’s second fastest 10K ever with a time of 28:52.01 that earned him second place. His time breaks down to a 4:39 mile splits.

Schulz also ran a good race, placing 16th with a time of 29:31.60.