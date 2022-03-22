Gauchos win softball series finale against Hawai’i

By BRITT CALVILLO

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UC Santa Barbara softball team avenged itself against the Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine in its final game of the series this afternoon with a 1-0 shutout. The Gauchos are now 9-19 overall, 2-1 in conference.

Timely defense saw the Gauchos strand six Rainbow Wahine baserunners as they held Hawai’i to a .125 batting average.

Sophomore pitcher Camryn Snyder improved to 7-8 overall after shutting out her opponents. Pitching a full game, Snyder allowed three hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Shortstop Madelyn McNally was the first Gaucho to get a hit today, registering her 29th of the season, good for second on her team and ninth in the Big West. First baseman Ally Nodohara also notched a single and her eighth double of 2022, putting her in second place in the conference.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first four innings and it was the Gauchos who struck first in the bottom of the fifth. Up to bat first was sophomore Nayah Pola who walked and was relieved by pinch runner Lauren Lewis.

Junior Sam Denehy then singled to center field, as Lewis moved to second. Left fielder Chloe Stewart put up a sacrifice bunt, advancing both Gauchos.

With runners on second and third, McNally hit a single to the right side – good enough to bring Lewis across the plate, but the Wahine defense moved fast enough to get Denehy out at home.

This was the final hit and run for the Gauchos, who took the win after exhibiting impressive defense in the final two innings, ending the game 1-0.

The Gauchos will be back at Campus Diamond next weekend to play against the UC San Diego Tritons.

Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com