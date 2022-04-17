Gauchos wrap up Bryan Clay Invitational

UCSB Track and Field wrapped up the Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational Saturday with a number of events down at Cougar Stadium.

Sophomore Saloni Khandhadia would begin the invite with a leading mark in the discus and a distance of 45.36m to earn sixth place overall out of four flights.

In the high jump, sophomore Matthew Molina would face many other fierce competitors and step away with a final mark of 1.93m, which eight other jumpers would also contest as their finishing marks.

Amanda Spear took 16th in a deep field in the hammer with a toss of 46.46m.

Freshman Tyler Holl opened up with a first place finish in his heat of the 110m high hurdles and a time of 15.02.

In the highly competitive 200m dash, sophomore Brendan Fong crossed the finish line in 21.70 for second place in his heat. The other sophomore, Justin Fong, was not far behind him with a time of 22.02.

The weekend continues tomorrow for the group of Gauchos competing in the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif.

