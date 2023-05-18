Gavin Newsom announces Yuba River restoration with salmon funds

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday, a project that will reopen waterways to Salmon and other fish on the Yuba River. It’s the latest in a slate of salmon projects undertaken with state funds.

California set aside $100 million for salmon-related projects last year. The Yuba River access restoration will utilize $30 million from this fund.

The agreement among the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Yuba Water Agency and the federal NOAA Fisheries agency gives a blueprint for modifications to the Yuba River near the Daguerre Point Dam, in a plan to reopen access to miles of cold-water habitat to native fish including the Chinook salmon.

“California is taking action to restore vital habitats and return fish to their historic home – turning the page on outdated water infrastructure that has blocked passage for these fish for over a century,” the governor said.

The project includes the building of a “fishway” – a channel that begins at the base of the Daguerre Point Dam and loops around to end at a point just above the dam, allowing salmon and other native species to access 10 miles of spawning habitat.

The funding will cover the cost for building a diversion at the dam that would protect the fish from the intake and create an irrigation supply south of the lower Yuba River, as well as fund a program to return Chinook salmon to the North Yuba River by 2025.

For the first time in a century salmon would have 24 miles of unobstructed access from the intersection on the Feather and Yuba rivers to the Englebright Dam 12 miles north of Daguerre Point Dam.

The Newsom administration has prioritized salmon runs and salmon habitat and has spent millions of dollars to invigorate the species and restore fish-friendly environments. They have supported projects that restore salmon to the McCloud River, North Fork Battle Creek and Clear Creek.

Gov. Newsom has invested $84 million to modernize hatcheries and support the logistics of increasing the survivability and migration of hatchery-raised juveniles. Investments in salmon well-being also plays into a $36 million investment announced in April, a $22.5 million statewide project announced in March and approximately $51.83 million in grants to help restore fish and wildlife habitats.

And despite the energy challenges of the state, Newsom has demonstrated his commitment by embarking on the removal of 3 hydroelectric dams on the Klamath river in Siskiyou County, Northern California, the first of which, the Copco No. 2 dam, is planned for this summer with the Copco No. 1 and Iron Gate dams to follow next year.

“Together with historic investments, we’re restoring crucial waterways across our state and laying the groundwork for a salmon resurgence that’s not only good for fish, but a lifeline for the communities and Native peoples who rely on a healthy fish population,” Gov. Newsom stated.