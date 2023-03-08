Gavin Newsom says California is cutting ties with Walgreens over abortion policy

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — California will no longer be doing business with the pharmacy chain Walgreens, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

Gov. Newsom decided this in response to Walgreens’ announcement that it will not distribute abortion pills in 20 states. Walgreens decided after 20 Republican attorneys general sent the company a warning that there would be legal consequences if it were to do it. The 20 states include ones where abortion is currently legal, such as Alaska, Florida and Montana, among others.

“California won’t be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” Gov. Newsom tweeted.

The 20 Republican attorneys general sent a letter to CVS and Walgreens last month telling them that providing mifepristone in these states would violate the Comstock Act. It’s an 1873 law that, among other things, made it illegal to send abortifacients through the mail.

The FDA decided in January that retail pharmacies can sell mifepristone if they complete a certification process. Shortly after the FDA made the announcement, CVS and Walgreens announced their intent to sell the abortion-inducing drug. Chemical abortions are now more common than surgical abortions in the United States.

Although Gov. Newsom wants his state to cut business ties with Walgreens over social policy, he was quick to slam Florida for responding to Disney taking a stance on a social issue last year.

Disney opposed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. The bill prevents discussions of gender identity from kindergarten through third grade in schools.

In response to Disney’s opposition, Florida stripped Disney of its ability to operate as an independent government in the theme park. It was a privilege no other private company had in Florida.

In response to the policy, Gov. Newsom called Florida governor Ron DeSantis an authoritarian.”THIS is what ‘business friendly’ means?” Newsom tweeted. “We protect free speech in California. We help our businesses grow, thrive, and invent the future. Punishing businesses for speaking out against hatred is the move of an authoritarian regime.”