Gay, Scott lead SBCC men’s golf to fifth straight second-place finish

For the fifth straight tournament, the SBCC men’s golf team finished in second place as a team, led by a pair of top-7 individual finishes from Ryan Gay and Murphy Scott in WSC #5 at Antelope Valley Country Club.

Gay placed first on the team for the third time this season, shooting a 2-over 74 to tie for second overall. Scott carded a 5-over 77 to finish in a five-way tie for the seventh-best individual score.

Jacob Aaron (79), Michael Gentry (80) and Caleb Rodriguez (82) all contributed to the Vaqueros’ team score of 392, three strokes ahead of third-place Ventura.

With next week’s WSC #6 being canceled, Santa Barbara will now look ahead to WSC #7 at San Dimas Country Club hosted by Citrus on March 27.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

