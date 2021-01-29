GECHTER, Mary Louise (Wright)

Mary Louise (Wright) Gechter passed away on January 24, 2021 in Santa Barbara following a recent diagnosis of lymphoma and a longer battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Mary was born on 1/3/40 in Lead, SD. She was raised in Milwaukie, OR until moving to San Diego, CA in 1956. She was married to Joe Gechter on 11/27/59. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1974. Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joe; her brother Tim Wright (Karen); her children and spouses Jay (Rosie), Glenn (Sara), Jan (Matthew Mussallem), and Jean (Nathan Jorden); 7 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and countless others who thought of her as their 2nd mom or grandma.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Rohda Wright, and sister Lois (Wright) Grooman. Private services will be held on 2/6/21 at 12:00 pm PT with a live broadcast via Zoom. For more information and to leave condolences visit: https://www.wrhsb.com/obituaries. Memorial donations can be made to the Valle Verde Employee Appreciation Fund at: https://www.humangoodfoundation.org/ways-to-give/make-a-gift/ Please designate “Valle Verde” and “Employee Assistance” to honor the staff that gave Mary such exceptional care.