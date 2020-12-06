Gelson’s begins annual December toy drive

SANTA BARBARA — Gelson’s is holding its annual toy drive until Dec. 20 at all 27 of its stores to benefit disadvantaged children in Southern California.

According to a news release, toy drop-offs will be designated by red bins or branded binds provided by partner organizations that include Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, Toys for Tots, Promises 2 Kids, Miracles for Kids, and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Long Beach.

Gelson’s CEO and President Rob McDougal said it was “especially important” to keep the tradition of its toy drive alive.

“We have a long history of customer service extending beyond our stores and into the community,” he said. “As we enter our 70th year in business in 2021, we look forward to continuing to work with our nonprofit partners — and we are grateful for the generosity of our customers.”

Those who wish to donate to the toy drive can find a list of suggested donations online at gelsons.com or find the list at the front desk of Gelson’s locations. In Santa Barbara, Gelson’s is located at 3305 State St.

— Josh Grega