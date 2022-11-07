Gelson’s collects food for Unity Shoppe

Gelson’s Santa Barbara is among the 27 stores that continue to contribute to the community they serve by donating $4 million each year in products and cash to nonprofits focused on hunger.

They partner with local food organizations to collect food donations to give back to its local communities and those less fortunate.

Unity Shoppe is the local recipient.

Through Nov. 30, there will be a donation bin for drop off at Gelson’s, 3305 State St. in Loreto Plaza.

Suggested items for donation include cereal, peanut butter, dried rice, low sugar granola bars, dried pinto beans, canned tuna, raw nuts or dried fruit, canned whole corn, canned tomatoes, canned peaches and canned soup (chicken/vegetable).

Some personal care products suggested for donation include diapers, toilet paper, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Note: No glass containers or expired products.

For more information, visit gelsons.com.

— Marilyn McMahon