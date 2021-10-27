Gelson’s executive chef to teach virtual cooking class

COURTESY PHOTO

Abraham van Beek, Gelson’s corporate executive chef, will teach a virtual cooking class at 6 p.m. Thursday

Gelson’s is inviting customers to explore the possibilities in their kitchens and to refine their culinary skills with a cooking class hosted by Abraham van Beek, Gelson’s corporate executive chef, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Zoom link will be provided to all customers today.

This is the first time that Gelson’s has offered a virtual cooking class with Chef Abe, who was trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale. He has extensive experience as a corporate chef and has developed many of Gelson’s recipes.

Featured dishes will include Herb Roasted Airline Chicken Breast, Roasted Garlic Broccolini, Creamy Polenta and Herbed Compound Butter.

The cooking kit will include two fresh, all-natural, hand-trimmed, antibiotic and hormone free bone-in chicken breasts (airline cut), broccolini, shredded parmesan, butter, polenta, lemon, thyme, rosemary, parsley, garlic, olive oil and ground coriander.

The kit serves two and will be available for $54.99. Pickup for the kit will be on Thursday only. The event is presented by Challenge Butter and Colavita.

Customers can pre-pay for the cooking kit and RSVP for the virtual Zoom event today at gelsons.com/chefabe.

In Santa Barbara, Gelson’s is located at 3305 State St.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com