Gelson’s offers gourmet feast for Thanksgiving

SANTA BARBARA — ​For a stress-free Thanksgiving this year, Gelson’s is offering a wide array of pre-cooked selections including all traditional favorites, plant-based options and an à la carte menu for any size gathering.

Selections include classics like roasted turkey and gravy, spiral-glazed ham, prime rib, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes, and plant-based options including the hazelnut cranberry roast en croute and celebration roast with gravy.

Aside from the pre-cooked dinners, customers can also purchase dishes à la carte, including the whole roast turkey, mashed potatoes and butterflake dinner rolls. Select wines will be available from Gelson’s collection.

Gelson’s cornucopia floral centerpiece, which features an arrangement of fall-themed florals, is available from Nov. 17 through 21.

All orders must be placed by Nov. 23, and pick up is Nov. 16 through 24 from the store opening until 7 p.m.

Gelson’s will be closing early on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so all orders will need to be picked up by 1 p.m.

For a list of complete meals and a la carte selections and to place all pre-orders, go to www.gelsons.com/shop/holiday-meals/thanksgiving.

Gelson’s is located at 3305 State St., Santa Barbara.

— Marilyn McMahon