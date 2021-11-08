Gelson’s to host virtual wine tasting

COURTESY PHOTO

Gelson’s plans to hold a virtual wine tasting Nov. 16.

Gelson’s customers will have the rare opportunity to meet and participate in a virtual Zoom wine presentation with Napa Valley’s award-winning winemaker Julien Fayard at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

The Zoom link will be provided to all customers the day before the event.

Included in the tasting will be Gelson’s Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, as well as two new additions to its already exclusive branded collection of Gelson’s wines: Epicure Series Cabernet Sauvignon-Howell Mountain and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon-Mount Veeder.

Featured wines will be available for purchase at a special price at Gelson’s, 3305 State St. in Loreto Plaza. They include Gelson’s Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, $21.99; Gelson’s Cabernet Sauvignon–Mount Veeder, $36.99 and Cabernet Sauvignon–Howell Mountain, $74.99.

Wines will be paired with Gelson’s custom Cheese and Charcuterie Plate, which serves two and is available for $24.99. Included will be Humboldt Fog, White Stilton with Apricots; Mimolette, Sartori Bellavitano with Espresso and Barbers English Cheddar cheeses, Olli Toscano Salame, Trois Petits Cochons Duck Rillettes served with Effie’s Oak Crackers, Caper Berries, Petite Toasts, Honey Mama’s Cocoa Truffle Bar and Dried Apricots.

Pickup for the Cheese and Charcuterie Plate and special pricing on the wines will be on Nov. 15 and 16. Signups close at 10 p.m. Friday.

Customers can pre-pay for the cheese plate and RSVP for the virtual Zoom event at gelsons.com/events/view/an-online-tasting-with-julien-fayard.

