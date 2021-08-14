Gelson’s to host wine event

Charles Smith

SANTA BARBARA — Gelson’s will host a virtual event with Charles Smith, the owner and winemaker of House of Smith, at 6 p.m. Aug. 26.

The virtual event will take place over Zoom and will offer customers the opportunity to sample wines with Mr. Smith, who makes and sells over 800 wines.

Two of the wines featured in the event will be available to purchase at Gelson’s stores for a special price leading up to the event. Pick up for the special priced wines will be available Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

To register for the Zoom event, visit gelsons.com/houseofsmith.

Gelson’s is at 3305 State St.

— Madison Hirneisen