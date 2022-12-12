Gem Faire takes place in Santa Barbara

The Gem Faire took place in Santa Barbara from Friday-Sunday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, featuring more than 60 vendors.

The News-Press had the opportunity to speak with Paul Szymborski of Rooster’s Rocks and Crystals, one of the vendors at this year’s Gem Faire.

“For people that have an open mind and believe in crystals there is a lot of energy flowing in the morning,” said Mr. Szymborski. “On Friday, we were open in the morning to wholesalers and we opened to the public at 11 a.m. Even with the rain today we are pretty busy … The crowds are of all ages from senior citizens to parents with kids and a wide range of nationalities represented.”

Mr. Szymborski, a Ventura resident, said he’s taking part in his first Gem Faire after being introduced to the events by a friend. While his booth was one of only a few that were selling cut rocks that “are not polished or touched up,” he said that “most vendors (were) selling jewelry and a couple vendors (were) selling polished crystals and gems.” Stones available at Mr. Szymborski’s booth included crystal quartz, rose quartz, agates, amethysts, smokey quartz ad selenite.

“You need to have an open mind. The gems have different meanings. Amethyst has the power of dreams to make them come true and help intuition and give guidance. The darker the purple of the amethyst and the better the cut, the better the type of amethyst. Selenite represents the moon goddess and is energized by leaving it in the full moon and it takes away bad dreams. Turquoise represents luck and personal power. Rose quartz represents self-love and unconditional love,” said Mr. Szymborski.

According to the website, “The gem faire is one of the largest gem, jewelry and bead shows in the United States. With nearly 40 shows a year, Gem Faire brings to the west coast, and some areas of the midwest, quality gems, beads, crystals, minerals findings and earth treasures directly to your town. Gem Faire vendors offer quality merchandise at manufacturers’ prices. You’ll discover fine jewelry, costume jewelry, precious & semi-precious gemstones, millions of beads, sparkling crystals, gold & silver, tools, jewelry supplies and boxes all under one roof! Gem faire dealers are direct importers, wholesalers and manufacturers, so you are buying from the source!”

“For people who believe in what crystals are about and what they can do, this is the place to come,” said Mr. Szymborski.

Rooster’s Rocks and Crystals can be found every Thursday in the front entryway of the flea market at Earl Warren Showgrounds, and also at the Ventura swap meet and the Carpinteria swap meet (the last Saturday of every month). He can also be found back at the next Gem Faire in February.

To learn more about the Gem Faire go to https://gemfaire.com/event/santa-barbara-ca-23/.

