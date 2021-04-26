Gem Faire to return to showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA — Gem Faire, a jewelry and bead show, will be back May 21-23 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. It will be open from noon-6 p.m. the 21st and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 22-23.

Admission is $7 and is valid all three days. Parking is free.

Shoppers can browse a variety of crystals, beads, minerals, stones, fossils, jewelry and more directly from importers and wholesalers.

To learn more, go to gemfaire.com or contact Gem Faire, Inc. at (503) 252-8300 or info@gemfaire.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw