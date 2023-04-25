‘Gender Queer’ tops list of most challenged books for second year in a row

Book was found in libraries in school districts, including Santa Barbara Unified

By TOM GANTERT

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) — The graphic novel “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe was the most challenged book of 2022, according to an annual list of the most controversial books as assessed by the American Library Association.

The list was published Monday during the start of National Library Week.

The presence of “Gender Queer” in high school libraries in the Santa Barbara Unified School District led to concern last fall by 805Analytics founder Thomas Cole, who has since announced he will run as a Republican candidate against U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, in the 2024 election.

In October, Mr. Cole spoke at a Montecito news conference, where he said, “We’re not against gay people at all. We’re not against sex. We’re not prudes. (But) we are against school grooming of students with explicit sexual material depicting minors engaged in sex, which is what is in the book that we’re talking about.”

During a News-Press interview, Mr. Cole elaborated further, saying that regardless of the age of those depicted in the illustrations, the material should not be available to minors.

“Gender Queer” is not included in any lists of either required or recommended reading in the district, Santa Barbara Unified spokesman Nick Masuda told the News-Press in October.

“We understand that some literature can be perceived as controversial, and when that happens, we offer a process for parents and students to challenge materials,” the school district said in a statement in October. “As a district, we are firm believers in providing literature for all audiences, as it speaks to our goal of being inclusive in all that we do. As always, we appreciate all voices and welcome them to sit at the table as we discuss what is and isn’t appropriate for our libraries.”

Meanwhile, the American Library Association said 2022 was a record year for books “targeted for censorship.” There were 2,571 unique titles challenged, of which 58% were in school libraries, classroom libraries or school curricula.

For example, Pittsburgh Public Schools purchased four books on the list.

Those books were “Gender Queer” (high school library), “The Bluest Eye” (grades 6-12), “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian” (grades 6-12), and “Looking for Alaska” (grades 6–12).

The Center Square reached out to the district for comment via email; no reply was received before publication of this story.

“Gender Queer” is a book schools around the country have purchased for their libraries in 2022, according to data from public information requests – using the Freedom of Information Act — sent to numerous districts by The Center Square.

The American Library Association reported that “Gender Queer” was challenged over “LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit.”

The Iowa Standard has published images of the graphic novel’s illustrations. Those pictures show the main character’s legs covered with blood; blood on the main character’s underwear from an occurrence of menstruation; a blood-covered tampon; a toy vibrator that led to “my first orgasm” as well as two illustrations of young people engaged in oral sex.

Maia Kobabe, the author of “Gender Queer,” goes by the pronouns e/em/eir.

The American Library Association’s list comes out during a national debate over what kind of books students have access to in school libraries.

States across the country have introduced legislation that pertains to school library books. According to EveryLibrary.org, there were 26 states that have introduced legislation pertaining to library book materials in 2023.

News-Press Managing Editor Dave Mason contributed to this report.