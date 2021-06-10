Genealogical society presents special exhibits

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara Genealogical Society is presenting its “Santa Barbara African American Exhibit,” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at the Goleta Valley Library.

The library is at 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Masks are required, and be prepared to wait in line because capacity is limited.

The exhibit focuses on 19 individuals and their families who made significant contributions to the Santa Barbara community. It also includes outstanding organizations, churches, businesses, military, artists, athletes and famous visitors.

The society is presenting its “Santa Barbara Italian Pioneers Exhibit,” 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Rancho La Patera/Stow House, 304 N. Carneros Lane, Goleta. Masks are required.

The exhibit highlights Italian immigrant families and their descendants who have made an impact in Santa Barbara in business, agriculture, education and construction.

For more information, go to www.sbgen.org.

— Dave Mason