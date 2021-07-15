Genealogical Society to host guest Saturday

COURTESY PHOTO

Genealogist Mary Kircher Roddy will present “Flying Under the Radar — Discovering Charles Olin’s Alias” during the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s virtual meeting this Saturday.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will welcome genealogist Mary Kircher Roddy during its monthly meeting Saturday.

Ms. Roddy will discuss “Flying Under the Radar — Discovering Charles Olin’s Alias”

The meeting and presentation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Zoom. Ms. Roddy’s presentation will begin at 11 a.m. following the society’s special interest groups and business meeting.

Ms. Roddy will talk about the genealogy of Charles Olin, a man who disappeared from his Nebrakan roots in the early 1900s.

A DNA sample from an out-of-wedlock child born in 1919 points to Mr. Olin as the father, but no records have been able to place him. However, case studies were able to discover proof of an alternative identity the man used for nearly four decades.

While Ms. Roddy’s background is in accounting, she developed an interest for genealogy through researching her own family in the early 2000s. Since 2010, she’s worked part time as a genealogist, conducting research for clients and speaking at various seminars.

Ms. Roddy earned a certificate in genealogy and family history at the University of Washington and was certified by BCG in 2019. She also currently serves as treasurer for the Association of Professional Genealogists. To register for Saturday’s virtual meeting, visit sbgen.org.

— Madison Hirneisen